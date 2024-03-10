What is the most Oscars won by a single movie? What to know ahead of the 2024 Academy Awards

Will "Oppenheimer" win most Oscars at 96th Academy Awards?

"Oppenheimer" leads the 2024 Oscar nominations with 13 nods, but no film has ever won that many Academy Awards before. Several movies have come close, however.

More than 3,000 Oscars have been bestowed since 1929, according to the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, which hands out the awards.

These are the films with the most Oscar nominations and wins in history:

Which movie has won the most Oscars?

Three films are tied for having the most Oscar wins of all time:

"Ben-Hur" (1959)

"Titanic" (1997)

"The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King" (2003)

Each of those films received 11 Academy Awards.

"Ben-Hur," which received 12 nominations, has been adapted several times. The 1959 film, starring Charlton Heston, Stephen Boyd, Jack Hawkins and Hugh Griffith, was directed by William Wyler. Wyler has the distinction of having earned 12 Oscar nominations for best director.

"Titanic," which received 14 nominations, starred Leonardo DiCaprio, Kate Winslet and Billy Zane. It was directed by James Cameron.

"The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King," directed by Peter Jackson, received 11 nominations. The film starred Elijah Wood, Viggo Mortensen, Ian McKellen, Orlando Bloom, Cate Blanchett, Sean Bean, and Sean Astin.

15 movies with the most Oscar wins

"Ben-Hur," 1959 — 11 Academy Awards "Titanic," 1997 - 11 awards "The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King," 2003 — 11 Academy Awards "West Side Story," 1961 — 10 Academy Awards "Gigi," 1958 — 9 Academy Awards "The Last Emperor," 1987 — 9 Academy Awards "The English Patient," 1996 — 9 Academy Awards "Gone with the Wind," 1939 — 8 Academy Awards "From Here to Eternity," 1953 — 8 Academy Awards "On the Waterfront," 1954 — 8 Academy Awards "My Fair Lady," 1964 — 8 Academy Awards "Cabaret," 1972 — 8 Academy Awards "Gandhi," 1982 — 8 Academy Awards "Amadeus, 1984 — 8 Academy Awards "Slumdog Millionaire," 2008 — 8 Academy Awards

Which movies have been nominated for the most Oscars?

The Academy says three films in history are tied for the most nominations at 14 — 1950's "All about Eve," 1997's "Titanic" and 2016's "La La Land."

"Titanic" won 11 awards while "All About Eve" and "La La Land" each won six.

Which movie is nominated for the most Oscars for 2024?

"Oppenheimer" has received 13 nominations ahead of the 96th Academy Awards. It was nominated in the categories of best picture, best actor, best supporting actor, best supporting actress, best director, adapted screenplay, original score, cinematography, costume design, film editing, sound, production design and makeup & hairstyling.

With 13 nominations, "Oppenheimer" ranks alongside 10 other films in a tie for the second-highest number of Oscar nominations ever.

At January's Golden Globes, "Oppenheimer" won five awards, including best drama motion picture. Christopher Nolan took home the Globe for best director while Cillian Murphy's portrayal J. Robert Oppenheimer earned him best actor in a drama award. Co-star Robert Downey Jr. won best supporting actor at the Golden Globes.