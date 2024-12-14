The evidence that transformed a Georgia ex-husband from hero to villain

On New Year's Day 2021, investigators responded to a home invasion call from a residence in Canton, Georgia. At the scene, Morgan Metzer was found with her wrists zip tied, and bruising on her face.

Morgan Metzer following the attack at her home. Cherokee County Sheriff's Office

Morgan Metzer said the intruder had a mask on to hide his identity.

Her ex-husband, Rod Metzer, told investigators he found her on the back porch and called 911.

A revealing search warrant

The zip ties that were used by the assailant to bind Morgan Metzer's wrists. Cherokee County District Attorney's Office

When questioned, Morgan Metzer told investigators she suspected the intruder was, in fact, her ex-husband.

Investigators executed a search warrant of Rod Metzer's apartment and found a bag of zip ties along with a portion of a zip tie.

A perfect match

In the crime lab, a portion of a zip tie — essentially a tail — found in Rod Metzer's apartment, lined up with one of the extra heads on Morgan Metzer's restraints. Cherokee County District Attorney's Office

Investigators hoped to find out if the portion of the zip tie found in Rod Metzer's apartment lined up with the zip ties on Morgan Metzer's wrists. At the crime lab, they were able to confirm a match.

"7 Ways To Be Her Hero"

The book "7 Ways To Be Her Hero" was found in Rod Metzer's apartment. Cherokee County District Attorney's Office

In Rod Metzer's apartment, investigators also found the book "7 Ways To Be Her Hero." Investigators believe this spoke to Rod Metzer's motive.

Morgan Metzer had told investigators he had been trying to win her back.

Rod Metzer's incriminating browsing history

A screenshot from Rod Metzer's internet search history. Cherokee County Sheriff's Office

Rod Metzer's internet searches stood out to investigators, among them: "How to change the sound of your voice" and "How to get sympathy from your ex."

A fake diagnosis

In his internet history was another alarming search: "Cancer letter from hospital."

Rod Metzer, right, being questioned by Cherokee County investigators. Cherokee County Sheriff's Office

Rod Metzer had told Morgan Metzer the week before the attack that he had pancreatic cancer. Investigators found that Rod Metzer created a fake email account to create the cancer diagnosis letter he showed Morgan. Det. Dakota Lyvers confronted Rod Metzer about this. Rod Metzer did not answer Lyvers, instead he responded, "I don't know if I should talk to you guys anymore. I'm starting to get a really bad feeling ..."

A revealing barcode

A bag of zip ties found during a search of Rod Metzer's apartment. Cherokee County District Attorney's Office

Rod Metzer denied having zip ties in his home. Using a Lowe's app on his phone, Sgt. Robert Haugh scanned the UPC code located on the zip tie bag and discovered they were carried by Lowe's. After searching local transactions, investigators discovered Rod Metzer purchased the type of zip ties used to restrain Morgan Metzer with his debit card.

Lowe's surveillance footage

Rod Metzer, right, is seen in an image from security video purchasing zip ties at a Lowe's store on Dec. 30, 2020. Cherokee County Sheriff's Office

Investigators obtained surveillance footage from Lowe's which showed Rod Metzer purchasing the zip ties on Dec. 30 — about 36 hours before the attack.

"Overwhelming" evidence against Rod Metzer

Deputy Chief Assistant District Attorney Rachel Ashe said her team had more than enough evidence to prove Rod Metzer's guilt. In her interview with "48 Hours," she said, "This is a prosecutor's dream" because the evidence was "overwhelming."

On Aug. 4, 2021, Rod Metzer pleaded guilty to a total of 14 counts related to the attack on his ex-wife and the photos found on his phone. Cherokee County Sheriff's Office

Rod Metzer pleaded guilty to 14 counts related to Morgan Metzer's attack and photos found on his phone that were considered an invasion of privacy. He was given a 70-year sentence — 25 years in prison followed by 45 years of probation.

A survivor's story

Morgan Metzer shares her story with "48 Hours" in "The 'Batman' Intruder." CBS News

Morgan Metzer says she is dedicated to helping women who find themselves in situations similar to her own. She is also focused on raising her children.