The evidence that transformed a Georgia ex-husband from hero to villain
On New Year's Day 2021, investigators responded to a home invasion call from a residence in Canton, Georgia. At the scene, Morgan Metzer was found with her wrists zip tied, and bruising on her face.
Morgan Metzer said the intruder had a mask on to hide his identity.
Her ex-husband, Rod Metzer, told investigators he found her on the back porch and called 911.
A revealing search warrant
When questioned, Morgan Metzer told investigators she suspected the intruder was, in fact, her ex-husband.
Investigators executed a search warrant of Rod Metzer's apartment and found a bag of zip ties along with a portion of a zip tie.
A perfect match
Investigators hoped to find out if the portion of the zip tie found in Rod Metzer's apartment lined up with the zip ties on Morgan Metzer's wrists. At the crime lab, they were able to confirm a match.
"7 Ways To Be Her Hero"
In Rod Metzer's apartment, investigators also found the book "7 Ways To Be Her Hero." Investigators believe this spoke to Rod Metzer's motive.
Morgan Metzer had told investigators he had been trying to win her back.
Rod Metzer's incriminating browsing history
Rod Metzer's internet searches stood out to investigators, among them: "How to change the sound of your voice" and "How to get sympathy from your ex."
A fake diagnosis
In his internet history was another alarming search: "Cancer letter from hospital."
Rod Metzer had told Morgan Metzer the week before the attack that he had pancreatic cancer. Investigators found that Rod Metzer created a fake email account to create the cancer diagnosis letter he showed Morgan. Det. Dakota Lyvers confronted Rod Metzer about this. Rod Metzer did not answer Lyvers, instead he responded, "I don't know if I should talk to you guys anymore. I'm starting to get a really bad feeling ..."
A revealing barcode
Rod Metzer denied having zip ties in his home. Using a Lowe's app on his phone, Sgt. Robert Haugh scanned the UPC code located on the zip tie bag and discovered they were carried by Lowe's. After searching local transactions, investigators discovered Rod Metzer purchased the type of zip ties used to restrain Morgan Metzer with his debit card.
Lowe's surveillance footage
Investigators obtained surveillance footage from Lowe's which showed Rod Metzer purchasing the zip ties on Dec. 30 — about 36 hours before the attack.
"Overwhelming" evidence against Rod Metzer
Deputy Chief Assistant District Attorney Rachel Ashe said her team had more than enough evidence to prove Rod Metzer's guilt. In her interview with "48 Hours," she said, "This is a prosecutor's dream" because the evidence was "overwhelming."
Rod Metzer pleaded guilty to 14 counts related to Morgan Metzer's attack and photos found on his phone that were considered an invasion of privacy. He was given a 70-year sentence — 25 years in prison followed by 45 years of probation.
A survivor's story
Morgan Metzer says she is dedicated to helping women who find themselves in situations similar to her own. She is also focused on raising her children.