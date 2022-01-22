Authorities warn not to approach monkey missing after truck crash in Pennsylvania

A monkey is missing after a truck carrying dozens of monkeys crashed in Pennsylvania on Friday, according to local police. Authorities are urging people not to approach the monkey if they see it.

"Anyone who sees or locates the monkey is asked not to approach, attempt to catch, or come in contact with the monkey," Danville police said. "Please call 911 immediately."

On Friday afternoon, police tweeted that "a small number of monkeys may have fled the crash scene into the surrounding area" after a trailer carrying more than 100 monkeys collided with a dump truck. The truck had been on its way to a lab, Trooper Andrea Pelachick told The Daily Item newspaper of Sunbury.

As of Saturday morning, only one monkey remained unaccounted for, police tweeted.

It is not clear whether anyone was injured in the crash.