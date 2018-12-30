Moment in nature: White deer

"Sunday Morning" today checked out a herd of white deer in Seneca County, New York. The footage is by videographer Carl Mrozek.
Because the herd of white-tailed deer lives at a former Army depot whose fencing has kept them isolated, recessive genes and inbreeding have caused this rare all-white creature almost unknown outside of Seneca County.
- Can these rare white deer be saved? (CBS Evening News, 12/16/06)
Since the depot was closed, part of the land has been developed into a conservation park, with a visitor center and tours.
For more info:
- Seneca White Deer, Romulus, N.Y.
- Follow Carl Mrozek on Facebook
See also: