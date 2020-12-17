Watch Live: FDA panel votes on Moderna COVID-19 vaccine recommendation

The same advisory panel that recommended the Food and Drug Administration approve Pfizer's coronavirus vaccine is discussing Moderna's version of the vaccine on Thursday. The Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee, which provides advice to the agency, is expected to vote this afternoon on whether to recommend the FDA authorize the vaccine for emergency use.

If the committee, which will evaluate the vaccine's safety, recommends the FDA grant authorization, the agency is expected to give it swift approval. The vaccine could roll out as early as next week if approved.

How to watch FDA advisory board vote on Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine

What: Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee is debating and voting on whether to recommend that the FDA approve Moderna's vaccine for emergency use.

December 17, 2020 Time: Debate scheduled to start at 9 a.m. ET; Vote is expected around 3:10-5:15 p.m. ET

Debate scheduled to start at 9 a.m. ET; Vote is expected around 3:10-5:15 p.m. ET Online stream: Live on CBSN in the player above and on your mobile or streaming device

The FDA last week approved an emergency authorization for the COVID-19 vaccine developed by Pfizer and BioNTech, and health care workers and other priority recipients started receiving that vaccine Monday in the largest vaccination program in the country's history. So far, two health care workers in Alaska have reported allergic reactions to the Pfizer vaccine.

Moderna's vaccine is reportedly more than 94% effective, and unlike Pfizer's vaccine, which must be shipped and stored at ultra-cold temperatures, can be kept at standard freezer temperatures.

