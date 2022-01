Omicron cases start to decline, but "we're not out of the woods," expert says As Omicron cases start to decline in parts of the U.S., health officials are monitoring cases of a new sub-variant called BA.2. Pfizer and Moderna are working on developing future variant-specific vaccines. Dr. Ashish Jha, dean of Brown University School of Public Health, joins Major Garrett on "Red and Blue" to discuss the latest efforts to combat the spread of COVID-19.