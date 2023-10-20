Mitt Romney says he doesn't "have a home" in the Republican Party

Utah Sen. Mitt Romney says he doesn't have a place in today's Republican Party, in an interview with "CBS Evening News" anchor and managing editor Norah O'Donnell, to be broadcast on "CBS News Sunday Morning," Sunday, October 22 and streamed on Paramount+.

In a wide-ranging interview with the former Republican presidential nominee and his wife, Ann, Romney explores his political career, why he decided to leave the Senate, his future, and a new biography, "Romney: A Reckoning," written by McKay Coppins and published by Scribner (an imprint of CBS' sister company Simon & Schuster).

CBS News' Norah O'Donnell with Utah Senator Mitt Romney. CBS News

Here are some excerpts:

NORAH O'DONNELL: "Privately, what do you hear from fellow Republicans in the Senate?"

MITT ROMNEY: "I don't think I've heard a single member of my caucus, the Republicans in the Senate, say, 'You know, Donald Trump is great. Aren't we lucky to have him as our leader?' … Donald Trump represents a failure of character, which is changing, I think, in many respects, the psyche of our nation and the heart of our nation. And that's something which takes a long time – if ever – to repair."

***

NORAH O'DONNELL: "You were once the party's nominee, and now you're a pariah in the Republican Party."

MITT ROMNEY: "Yeah, that's, that's saying it in a gentle way, yeah. I mean, yeah, no question. I don't really have a home in my party … I come from a tradition of, you know, Ronald Reagan, and George Herbert Walker Bush, and George W. Bush, and John McCain. … Those are the people that have shaped our party: anti-Putin, anti-Russia, anti-authoritarians, anti-Kim Jong Un, very strong on foreign policy, involved in the world because it's in America's interest, character counts, that the character of our leaders makes a difference and it shapes the character of our country. That's the party I've come from. And I don't recognize that in the great majority of our party today. And that, for me, is very troubling."

***

Also in the interview, Ann Romney addresses whether Oprah proposed a run with Romney on an independent ticket in 2016.

The book "Romney: A Reckoning" includes personal details from the senator's diaries. View a clip below of Mitt and Ann Romney discussing the use of his private journals:

THIS SUNDAY: A new biography of Republican Senator Mitt Romney's career describes his determination to speak out against President Trump's election falsehoods, just as violent Trump supporters broke into the Capitol.



The book includes personal details from his own journals. pic.twitter.com/wMHlXgCh3O — CBS Sunday Morning 🌞 (@CBSSunday) October 20, 2023

More of O'Donnell's interview with Romney will be presented on "Person to Person with Norah O'Donnell," Thursday, October 26 (9:30 p.m. ET) on the CBS News Streaming Network.

The Emmy Award-winning "Sunday Morning" is broadcast Sundays on CBS beginning at 9 a.m. ET. "Sunday Morning" also streams on the CBS News app [beginning at 12 p.m. ET] and on Paramount+, and is available on cbs.com and cbsnews.com.

Be sure to follow us at cbssundaymorning.com, and on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, YouTube and TikTok.



READ AN EXCERPT: "Romney: A Reckoning" by McKay Coppins





For more info: