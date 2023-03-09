Watch CBS News
Mitch McConnell hospitalized after suffering fall

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell was taken to a hospital Wednesday night after he tripped during a dinner, his office said.

A spokesperson for McConnell told CBS News that the 81-year-old was at a private dinner at a Washington, D.C., hotel when he tripped and fell.

"He has been admitted to the hospital where he is receiving treatment," the spokesperson said.

No further details on his condition or the incident were provided. 

Congressional Lawmakers Return To Capitol Hill After The Weekend
Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell leaves his office and walks to the Senate floor at the U.S. Capitol on March 6, 2023, in Washington, D.C.  Drew Angerer / Getty Images

