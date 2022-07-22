Missouri governor sounds alarm, warns spreading drought could spell financial ruin for farming families

Missouri Governor Mike Parson on Thursday declared a drought alert as state agencies respond to an expanding drought that he said could lead to financial ruin for farm families. Parson, who is a farmer, said at a news conference that 53 counties, largely in southern Missouri, were experiencing drought conditions that are moving into central regions of the state.



The conditions are not expected to improve anytime soon, he said, making it necessary to begin providing resources now.

We have signed an Executive Order to declare a drought alert for 53 counties across Missouri.



A drought alert, part of Missouri’s Drought Plan, allows the state to take actions to mitigate the effects of drought conditions. — Governor Mike Parson (@GovParsonMO) July 22, 2022

"We've learned from past experience, the more proactive we are, the better we can help our farmers and citizens lessen the impact of even the most severe droughts," Parson said.

Missouri's drought comes as much of the western United States is suffering under an extensive drought that is hitting California and the Southwest particularly hard. In recent months, dry conditions have advanced into larger portions of the Midwest.

A drought monitor map produced by the University of Nebraska-Lincoln (UNL) on Thursday showed every state in the U.S. had at least a small area considered to be in a drought this week.

A map showing the areas in the U.S. affected by drought, with dark red indicating "exceptional" and red indicating "severe" drought conditions, during the week ending July 22, provided by the University of Nebraska-Lincoln's U.S. Drought Monitor group. University of Nebraska-Lincoln

"Warmer-than-normal conditions" were recorded from Minnesota to Missouri this week, UNL's "U.S. Drought Monitor" said in its weekly report, noting that "flash drought conditions continue to develop in the southern half of" Missouri.

Among other things, Parson's order will activate the state's drought assessment team and allows state agencies to temporarily suspend some administrative rules and find appropriations to mitigate the drought's impact. The Missouri Department of Transportation also is waiving some fees and restrictions to permit easier movement of hay.



Chris Chinn, director of the state agriculture department, said almost 75% of Missouri was in a drought, with 35% under severe to extreme conditions.



"Producers are having to make some really tough decisions," Chinn said. "They are having to cull part of their herds and send them to markets. Others have already [started] feeding hay in July, when normally you wouldn't do that in the fall."

The state departments of Natural Resources and Conservation have identified water sources on more than 40 conservation areas and 20 parks in Missouri. State agencies also are finding conservation land that can be used for hay for farm animals.



Chinn and Parson said even if rain comes, the drought conditions will extend into the winter and the state will be prepared to work with farmers for many months to come.



Missouri Department of Conservation Director Sara Parker Pauley said the dry conditions also were contributing to an increase of wildfires, with more than 90 fires consuming 491 acres since June 1. Other states across the west are also battling raging fires, with California among the worst-hit.



Missouri has asked U.S. Sen. Roy Blunt of Missouri and federal officials for national resources to help with drought response, Parson said.