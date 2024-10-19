3 dead, 8 injured in Mississippi trail ride shooting; suspects being sought, sheriff says

Firearm-related deaths on the rise in U.S. amid surgeon general advisory

Three people were killed and eight were injured during a shooting at a trail ride in Holmes County, Mississippi.

The shooting occurred around midnight on Saturday on Highway 17 North, according to CBS affiliate WJTV.

Holmes County Sheriff Willie March said several people went on a trail ride after homecoming for Holmes County Consolidated Schools, WJTV reported. March said an argument took place between young men before the shooting occurred.

Suspects are being sought in the shooting, the sheriff said.

The three victims were identified as Martel Gibson, 25, of Durant; Shundra Chestnut, 19, of Kosciusko; and John Jenkins, 19, of Durant.

Holmes County is about 70 miles north of Jackson, the state capital.

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation is assisting in this case, a spokesperson confirmed to CBS News on Saturday.

CBS News was told that no further updates will be provided until Monday.