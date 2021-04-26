Poignant video shows crew of sunken submarine singing on their ship

A poignant video has emerged showing the crew of a sunken Indonesian submarine singing happily together on board their vessel. The video, filmed a few weeks before the KRI Nanggala 402 went down with all hands lost, shows some of the 53-strong crew singing "Sampai Jumpa", an Indonesian hit whose title means "Goodbye."

A video appearing to show the crew was shared by Erix Soekamti, the original singer of "Sampai Jumpa," on Instagram on Sunday.

Submarine commander Heri Oktavian is among those gathered around a seaman strumming an acoustic guitar.

"Even though I'm not ready to be missing you, I'm not ready to live without you," the sailors sing. "I wish all the best for you."

Family members hold photographs of Marine Colonel Heri Setiawan, commander of the Navy's KRI Nanggala (402) submarine that went missing off the coast of Bali on April 21 during a training exercise, at their family home in Depok on April 24, 2021. RAYI GIGIH/AFP via Getty Images

The video was recorded as a farewell for the outgoing commander of the navy's submarine corps, whose successor took up his role in early March, Indonesian military spokesman Djawara Whimbo told AFP.

The German-built submarine — one of five in Indonesia's fleet — disappeared early Wednesday while it was scheduled to do live torpedo training exercises off Bali.

Indonesia's military announced Sunday it had found the vessel in pieces on the seafloor, around 2,600 feet below the surface.

"We received underwater pictures that are confirmed as parts of the submarine, including its rear vertical rudder, anchors, outer pressure body, embossed dive rudder and other ship parts," military chief Hadi Tjahjanto told reporters in Bali on Sunday.

"With this authentic evidence, we can declare that KRI Nanggala 402 has sunk and all the crew members are dead," Tjahjanto said.