Missing cat found safe after roaming Boston's Logan Airport for weeks

By CBSBoston.com Staff

/ CBS Boston

A cat named Rowdy has been found safe after she spent weeks roaming around Boston Logan International Airport. Rowdy escaped her cat carrier and disappeared shortly after her family's flight arrived in Boston on June 24.

Rowdy, a cat that had been missing at Logan Airport. Massport

Massport staff members set up wildlife cameras around Terminal E in areas where Rowdy had been previously seen. Safe release animal traps were set up as well.

"Searching for Rowdy became a community effort, with everyone from construction workers to airline staff constantly on the lookout hoping for a positive outcome," a Massport spokesperson said.

On Wednesday, those efforts paid off.

"Whether out of fatigue or hunger we'll never know, but this morning she finally let herself be caught," Massport said.

Rowdy will be reunited with her family soon.

The CBS Boston team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBoston.com.

First published on July 13, 2022 / 5:11 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

