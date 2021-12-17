Live

Miss Alaska, Emma Broyles, crowned Miss America on competition's 100th anniversary

/ CBS/AP

Miss America
Miss Alaska Emma Broyles, center, reacts after being crowned Miss America at Mohegan Sun, Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021, in Uncasville, Conn. Jessica Hill / AP

Emma Broyles, the contestant from Alaska, was crowned Miss America at an event Thursday marking the competition's 100th anniversary.  

What began as a 1921 Atlantic City beauty pageant has evolved away from the emphasis on looks alone - contestants are no longer judged on physical appearance - with a new focus on leadership, talent and communication skills. In 2018, the event dropped the swimsuit competition.

Miss America
Miss Alaska Emma Broyles answers an interview question prior to being to crowned Miss America at Mohegan Sun, Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021, in Uncasville, Conn. Jessica Hill / AP

Broyles claimed the centennial crown and a $100,000 college scholarship. She emerged as the winner out of 51 contestants representing the 50 states and the District of Columbia at the competition at a Connecticut casino.

The finale that historically has been featured in a primetime television broadcast was available only to stream this year via NBC's Peacock service.

Miss Alabama, Laura Bradford, was crowned as the first runner-up in the competition. It was the highest finish for a Miss Alabama contestant in the national pageant since Diedre Downs won in 2005. Bradford is the seventh Miss Alabama to finish in the top two.

First published on December 17, 2021 / 6:25 AM

First published on December 17, 2021 / 6:25 AM

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

