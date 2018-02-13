Stabbing suspect yelled "I'm going to kill everyone," witnesses tell investigators

MILFORD, Mass. -- A man was arraigned in his hospital bed Monday after police say he killed his girlfriend and then stabbed his parents at a Massachusetts restaurant over the weekend, CBS Boston station WBZ-TV reports. Benjamin Walsh, 24, was arrested Saturday night and spent the weekend in a hospital.

A not-guilty plea was entered on Walsh's behalf, and he was being held without bail.

Authorities said he stabbed his girlfriend, 20-year-old Olivia Bergstrom, 24 times in the apartment they shared in Needham and then went to a restaurant in Millis and stabbed his parents during a family birthday party.

Primavera restaurant owner Jerry Gaita was driving away from the business when he received a call about the stabbings from an employee.

"I turned back into the parking lot, ran in the front door to make sure the manager was on the phone calling the police," he said. "That's when I went into the room and saw the mom on the ground."

According to court documents released Monday, police found a bloody scene.

Witnesses told investigators that Walsh walked in armed with a knife, yelled profanities and lunged at his mother, stabbing her in the stomach, and then his father, also in the stomach.

The witnesses also told investigators Walsh was yelling "I will kill you" and "I'm going to kill everyone."

Court papers said five men restrained Walsh when police arrived. He allegedly yelled profanities at the officers and threatened to kill them as well.

Gaita said he wrapped the knife in a tablecloth and gave it to police.

Walsh's mother Laura Walsh was listed in serious condition at Brigham and Women's Hospital in Boston on Monday.

Walsh's father was treated and released.

Police said Laura Walsh was on the floor bleeding with people pressing restaurant linens on her stomach. Then someone at the restaurant expressed concern for Walsh's girlfriend, which led police to the couple's apartment.

CBS Boston

"My family and I are so lucky to have so much love an support thru all of this," Bergstrom's father, David Stoffregen, wrote on Facebook Monday. "... Please everyone hug everyone you love today and then give them an extra one from all of us."

Paul Bergstrom, Bergstrom's grandfather, also released a statement on behalf of the entire family.

"Olivia was a lover of animals who never met a horse she couldn't win over," the statement said. "She was passionate about living a healthy life. She had a dog named Scarlett. She loved her family fiercely. Our hearts are broken at the thought of Olivia not being in our lives, taken from us and her future in a way we cannot comprehend."

According to the court documents, police suspected Benjamin Walsh was under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

They also found two knives in his car.

Walsh's grandfather told WBZ-TV his grandson has struggled with mental illness. Benjamin Walsh had checked out of a mental hospital days before the attack, investigators said.

"Saturday night was a stranger, something terrible, I can't say," Walsh's grandfather said.

Defense attorney Randall Power also indicated Walsh has mental health issues.

"His mental health, or lack thereof, is going to be a major issue going forward," Power said.

A candlelight vigil was held Monday night at the Church of Christ in Millis to honor the victims.

Walsh was charged with one count of murder, two counts of armed assault with intent to murder, two counts of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon and one count of resisting arrest.

A probable cause hearing is scheduled for March 14.

"I just feel bad for everybody," said Gaita, the restaurant owner, "the girlfriend, both families."