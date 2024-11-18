Netflix says 60 million households watched Tyson-Paul match

Mike Tyson returns to boxing ring to take on Jake Paul

More than 60 million households around the globe tuned into the much-touted boxing match between retired boxing legend Mike Tyson and social-media star Jack Paul, according to Netflix.

"It was a record-breaking night for Netflix," peaking at 65 million concurrent streams, Netflix stated Saturday in a news release.

The Friday night fight pitting the 27-year-old Paul against someone more than twice his age finished without any knockdowns and a loss by unanimous decision for the 58-year-old Tyson.

Marred by reports of troubles with the video quality or interruptions during the undercard matches, the issues monitored by the website downdector.com had fallen by the main event, which began about 11 p.m. local time in Texas.

Held at AT&T Stadium, the match purportedly garnered about $40 million for Paul and $20 million for Tyson.

Netflix acknowledged the complaints registered on social media, with X users posting heavily pixelated videos professing to be of the match.

"The boxing-mega event dominated social media, shattered records and even had our buffering systems on the ropes," the streaming service posted on X Saturday.

The subscription streaming service also said 50 million households watched Katie Taylor defeat Amanda Serrano in what Netflix said marked the most-watched professional women's sporting event in U.S. history.

Netflix is delving further into sporting events, with the company streaming two National League Football games on Christmas Day. The company on Sunday announced that Beyoncé would be the halftime performer during the second contest between the Houston Texas and the Baltimore Ravens.