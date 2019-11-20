Watch live: Secretary of State Pompeo speaks after Sondland implicates him in quid pro quo

Brussels — U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is speaking to the press on Wednesday, hours after U.S. Ambassador to the EU Gordon Sondland implicated him in a "quid pro quo" scheme to pressure Ukraine to investigate President Trump's political rival. "Everyone was in the loop," Sondland said Wednesday in the fourth day of public impeachment hearings.

Pompeo is in Brussels at a meeting of NATO foreign ministers and is scheduled to speak at 12:50 p.m. ET.

How to watch Pompeo speak to the press

What: U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo speaks to the press in Brussels

During the hearing Wednesday on Capitol Hill, Sondland revised his closed-door testimony and contradicted Tuesday's witnesses. He confirmed there was a quid pro quo scheme to pressure Ukraine to investigate Mr. Trump's political rival in exchange for a White House meeting, and said in his opening statement it was "no secret."

"Throughout these events, we kept State Department leadership and others apprised of what we were doing," he said. "State Department was fully supportive of our engagement in Ukraine affairs, and was aware that a commitment to investigations was among the issues we were pursuing."

He made it clear that the push for investigations came from Mr. Trump.

"We all understood that these prerequisites for the White House call and White House meeting reflected President Trump's desires and requirements," he said.