Mike Pence inks deal to write 2 books

Washington — Former Vice President Mike Pence has signed a deal with Simon & Schuster to publish two books, with the first, his autobiography, tentatively set to hit shelves in 2023 as the nation gears up for the next presidential election.

His autobiography, which is currently untitled, will chart Pence's path in public service, beginning with his early days in Columbus, Indiana, to serving as vice president to former President Donald Trump. Simon & Schuster said Pence will address in his book "the many pivotal moments" of the Trump administration, from when he was picked as Mr. Trump's running mate to the January 20 inauguration.

Simon & Schuster is a division of ViacomCBS.

"I am grateful to have the opportunity to tell the story of my life in public service to the American people, from serving in Congress, to the Indiana governor's office and as vice president of the United States," Pence said in a statement.

Dana Canedy, senior vice president and publisher of Simon & Schuster, said the former vice president's autobiography "will be the definitive book on one of the most consequential presidencies in American history."

Pence's book deal is worth seven figures, between $3 million and $4 million, according to CNN.

While the former vice president largely kept out of the public eye in the weeks after the inauguration, he made his return to the political sphere Wednesday with the launch of a new group, Advancing American Freedom, created to "promote the pro-freedom policies of the last four years that created unprecedented prosperity at home and restored respect for America abroad."

Pence, considered a potential presidential candidate in 2024, is also set to make his first public appearance April 29, with a speech before a Christian conservative group in Columbia, South Carolina.