Todo En Uno: Regularizarán a migrantes que llegaron a Huixtla

Manhunt for woman "infatuated" with Columbine

There is no school Wednesday in much of the Denver area, as police search for a young woman who made a "credible threat." Districts closed hundreds of schools Tuesday, a few days before the anniversary of the Columbine High School shootings. Police believe Sol Pais is fascinated with the events at Columbine that happened before she was born. Barry Petersen reports.