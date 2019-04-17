Todo En Uno: Regularizarán a migrantes que llegaron a Huixtla
Stewart flew to Los Angeles where test results confirmed the injury
The AI products these coders build tend to discriminate against some types of people and work to others' advantage
He said one professor tried to help him salvage the scholarship, but he wasn't able to – now he has to pay out of pocket
Thunberg has been included on TIME's list of 100 most influential people for her climate change activism
18-year-old student in upstate New York was hospitalized early Friday after the suspected hazing at an off-campus house
The stars and creators of "Game of Thrones" tell Anderson Cooper how the show came together, what they initially thought of their characters and their thoughts on the violence in the show
Jon Wertheim reports on the Golden State Warriors' attempt to accomplish what no other team has in over fifty years: making a fifth straight trip to the NBA finals
The speaker of the House tells Lesley Stahl what she thinks of the Mueller report, how she deals with President Trump and the current state of the Democratic Party
The founder of the most successful hedge fund in the world says capitalism needs to be reformed and that the American dream is lost
One of the top medical schools in the United States is going tuition-free. Lesley Stahl reports on how and why they're doing it
There is no school Wednesday in much of the Denver area, as police search for a young woman who made a "credible threat." Districts closed hundreds of schools Tuesday, a few days before the anniversary of the Columbine High School shootings. Police believe Sol Pais is fascinated with the events at Columbine that happened before she was born. Barry Petersen reports.
The "Game of Thrones" actor discusses the father-son dynamic between his character and Charles Dance's character: "There's something beautifully Shakespearean about it."
Forecasters are warning more than 32 million Americans to watch out for severe weather Wednesday in the southern Plains. Chicago station WBBM meteorologist Megan Glaros is tracking the system.
Plans are being made to rebuild Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris, less than 48 hours after it was devastated by fire. About $1 billion has been promised to help restore one of France's best-known symbols. Roxana Saberi reports.
The Justice Department has ruled that undocumented immigrants who apply for asylum in the U.S. must be detained while their cases are considered. Attorney General William Barr says asylum-seekers who demonstrate "credible fear" are no longer eligible to be released on bond. Paula Reid reports.
On April 15, 2019 flames erupted at the landmark cathedral, the most-visited landmark in the French capital
The four-day convention for fans of the Star Wars saga, held in Chicago, included cosplayers, panels with the filmmakers, and the debut of the trailer for Episode IX of the series
"CBS This Morning" revealed the research vessel Petrel discovered the World War II wreckage in the South Pacific
An Irish businessman is killed by his American au-pair-turned-wife and her father. They claim self defense. The dead man’s sister fights to clear his name. Correspondent Maureen Maher investigates in an all new"48 Hours" airing Saturday, April 20 at 10/9c on CBS.
