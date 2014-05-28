Michigan woman sues over massive ground beef recall

DETROIT - A college student sickened at a Detroit-area restaurant has sued a packing company that recalled 1.8 million pounds of ground beef products that may be contaminated with E. coli.

Rachel Tamminga's lawsuit against Wolverine Packing Co. was filed Tuesday in Kalamazoo County Circuit Court.

It seeks at least $25,000 in damages and says Tamminga was hospitalized with an E. coli infection linked to the Detroit company's recall.

According to the suit, Tamminga became ill April 23 after eating ground beef at a restaurant in Farmington and at least one other location.

A message was left Wednesday with a Wolverine Packing spokesman.

Officials say 11 people in four states have been sickened.

Tamminga says she was in the hospital for six days and still suffers from general weakness and gastrointestinal discomfort.