Multiple people dead in western Michigan shooting, police say

Cedar Springs, Michigan -- Multiple people were killed during a shooting Monday near the western Michigan town of Cedar Springs, reports CBS affiliate WWMT. Four people are believed dead, WWMT reports via Twitter, citing the Kent County Sheriff's Office.

The Kent County Sheriffs Office confirms 4 people are dead in a shooting near Cedar Springs @wwmtnews — Anna Giles (@AnnaGilesTV) February 18, 2019

The Kent County Sheriff's Office tweeted, "We do not believe there is an active threat to community safety."

MLive reports deputies responded to a report of shots fired at a home around 3 p.m. Monday afternoon.

The identities and ages of the victims weren't immediately known.