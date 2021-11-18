Michigan marijuana regulators recall cannabis products from hundreds of stores, citing "unreliable" test results

The Michigan Marijuana Regulatory Agency issued a recall for marijuana products assessed by testing facilities over the last few months, impacting more than 400 sales locations statewide. The agency said on Wednesday it noticed "inaccurate and/or unreliable results" of products tested by Viridis Laboratories and Viridis North.

The recall includes all products tested between August 10 and November 16, besides marijuana concentrate products that can be inhaled like vape carts, live resin and distillate.

Regulators said immunocompromised customers or those with lung disease who consume the "potentially harmful products" are at the highest risk for experiencing health effects, like the infection aspergillosis, which is usually caused by inhaling mold. Those who notice any adverse reactions after consuming the recalled items are encouraged to report it to the agency.

State regulators said buyers with recalled products should return the products to their place of purchase. Meanwhile, sellers with potentially compromised goods are advised to either destroy them and provide proof to the regulatory agency, have them retested, or send them back to original licensee sources.

The Michigan Marijuana Regulatory Agency is actively investigating the situation and Viridis Laboratories said it is "fully cooperating" with the agency.

"While we strongly disagree with this decision and firmly stand by our test results, we are fully cooperating with the MRA and working closely with our customers to minimize interruptions and retest affected products at no cost," the company's CEO Greg Michaud told CBS News in a statement.

"We look forward to continuing to serve our amazing customers using the best, most cutting-edge scientific methods available so we can fulfill our mission of promoting the health and safety of patients and adult-use consumers," he added.

In 2018, Michigan became the first state in the Midwest and the tenth in the nation to legalize recreational marijuana. Under the law, those aged 21 or older in the state can keep up to 10 ounces of marijuana in their home, 2.5 ounces in public and can grow 12 marijuana plants for personal use at home.

An investigation into the incident is ongoing, the Michigan Marijuana Regulatory Agency said.