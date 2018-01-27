Michigan Attorney General Bill Schuette gives update on MSU investigation -- live stream

EAST LANSING, Mich. -- Michigan Attorney General Bill Schuette is giving an update Saturday on his investigation into Michigan State University, in the wake of the Larry Nassar sex abuse scandal.

The press conference is taking place a day after MSU's athletic director retired Friday following the university president's resignation over the school's handling of sexual abuse allegations against its disgraced former sports doctor, Nassar. Mark Hollis, who had been in the job for 10 years, disclosed the move Friday during a meeting with a small group of reporters on campus. He was asked why he would not stay on.

"Because I care," Hollis said, holding back tears. "When you look at the scope of everything, that's the reason I made a choice to retire now. And I hope that has a little bit, a little bit, of helping that healing process."

Hours later, the university named its vice president to serve as acting president after the departure of President Lou Anna Simon. Bill Beekman is expected to serve briefly in the role until the board of trustees can hire an interim president and then a permanent leader.

Also Friday, USA Gymnastics confirmed Friday that its entire board of directors would resign as requested by the U.S. Olympic Committee. The USOC had threatened to decertify the organization, which besides picking U.S. national teams is the umbrella organization for hundreds of clubs across the country.

Some of the nation's top gymnasts, including Olympians Aly Raisman, McKayla Maroney, Simone Biles and Jordyn Wieber, said they were among Nassar's victims.

At the university board's meeting, Chairman Brian Breslin said it was "clear that MSU has not been focused enough on the victims." The trustees, he said, want to resume discussions with those who have sued the school to "reach a fair and just conclusion." Talks broke down last year.

The board plans to ask an independent third party to review health and safety at the school, and it wants state Attorney General Schuette to consider appointing a neutral investigator to conduct an inquiry of the Nassar matter "to promote bipartisan acceptance of the results."

Schuette, who is running for governor, will further detail his probe in a news conference Saturday. You can watch the press conference in the player above.