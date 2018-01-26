Michigan State AD Mark Hollis steps down after sex abuse scandal

EAST LANSING, Mich. -- Michigan State athletic director Mark Hollis has stepped down in the wake of the Larry Nassar sexual abuse scandal. Hollis has been in the job for 10 years.

He announced his retirement on Friday, two days after Michigan State President Lou Anna Simon stepped down amid the outcry over how the school handled allegations against Nassar, a former school employee accused of dozens of molesting girls and young women for years.

Nassar also worked for USA Gymnastics, where he abused some of the world's elite gymnasts, including several Olympians.

Nassar has been sentenced to decades in prison.

Meanwhile, the U.S. Olympic Committee is demanding all USA Gymnastics board members resign over the scandal. More than 150 women and girls, including numerous athletes and Olympic gymnasts, have accused the former U.S. gymnastics team doctor of abuse. A judge sentenced Nassar to up to 175 years in prison this week.

The Olympic Committee says if board members don't resign by Wednesday, USAG will lose its status as a national governing body, reports CBS News' Jon LaPook. Four of the 21 board members have already stepped down. USAG said it "embraces the requirements."