Michelle Yeoh on charting new course with "Star Trek: Section 31" and how to be resilient in Hollywood

Michelle Yeoh returns to space as as Emperor Georgiou in "Star Trek: Section 31"

An emperor's past comes back to haunt her in "Star Trek: Section 31," as Oscar winner Michelle Yeoh returns to one of her most compelling roles. The new Paramount+ film follows Emperor Georgiou's journey into Starfleet's mysterious black ops division.

Yeoh, who won the Oscar for Best Actress in 2023 for "Everything Everywhere All at Once," said in interview with "CBS Mornings" on Thursday that she is excited about revisiting the franchise.

"It started in 2016, when I joined the 'Star Trek' family, when we made 'Discovery,'" Yeoh recalled. "I came on as Captain Philippa Georgiou, the much-loved, kind, benevolent, but strong captain to my number one, Sonequa Martin-Green."

However, after her character was killed off during episode two, Yeoh returned in the Mirror Universe as a more ruthless version of her character.

"This time as Philippa Georgiou, she's an inventor," Yeoh explained. "She's literally a lethal walking diva."

The character uses her inventiveness — her choker, for example, turns into a dagger — showcasing her physicality and resourcefulness.

Yeoh also reflected on her recent surge in success after years in the industry, offering advice for those seeking their career breakthrough.

"Don't give up. Keep going for it," she said. "If you give up, if you're the one that says no, that's the end of the journey."

In addition to "Star Trek: Section 31," Yeoh has also found success in other major roles, including "Wicked," where she works with director Jon M. Chu, who persuaded her to take on the role despite her initial hesitation about singing.

"That's the great thing about Jon. He can persuade you, charm you, to do the impossible," Yeoh said.

"Star Trek: Section 31" debuts Friday on Paramount+.