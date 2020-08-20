Meghan Markle joining forces with Michelle Obama's voter registration organization

In honor of the 100th anniversary of the 19th Amendment, which gave women the right to vote, several powerful women are coming together this week to empower others to register to vote. When We All Vote, a non-profit launched in 2018 by Michelle Obama, is holding a week-long "week of action" featuring celebrities like Meghan Markle, with a goal of registering more women to vote.

The When All Women Vote Week of Action began on August 17 with nightly, virtual panels and parties, focusing "on voter registration and turnout, and celebrating the women of color who have fought and continue to fight for their right to vote since the amendment's passage," according to the event's website.

On Thursday, the organization will host a virtual "Couch Party" featuring Meghan, Duchess of Sussex. A live stream of the event will begin at 5 p.m. ET.

United State of Women Co-Chair Valerie Jarrett, as well as Glamour Magazine Editor-in-Chief Samantha Barry and actress Yvette Nicole Brown, will be present for the online event, which will feature a set from DJ Diamond Kuts.

For the 2018 election, When We All Vote organized thousands of local voter registration events and texted nearly four million voters about voting resources. This year, it is focusing on fair and safe elections during the coronavirus pandemic by supporting the expansion of access to vote-by-mail, early in-person voting and online voter registration so every American can make their voices heard on Election Day.

When We All Vote is co-chaired by famous faces like Tom Hanks, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Janelle Monáe, Chris Paul, Faith Hill, Selena Gomez, Liza Koshy, Megan Rapinoe, Shonda Rhimes, Tracee Ellis Ross, Kerry Washington and Rita Wilson.

The organization partnered with The United State of Women for this year's week of action. The week-long event coincides with the Democratic National Convention, which is also being held virtually and during which Michelle Obama spoke.

"If you think things cannot possibly get worse, trust me, they can; and they will if we don't make a change in this election," she said in an impassioned speech on Tuesday. "If we have any hope of ending this chaos, we have got to vote for Joe Biden like our lives depend on it."