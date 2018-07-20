Michelle Miller CBS News

Michelle Miller, an award-winning journalist and author, is a co-host of "CBS Saturday Morning," where she covers a wide range of stories, anchors breaking news and handles newsmaker interviews.

She was named a co-host of "CBS Saturday Morning" in 2018. Additionally, Miller's work is regularly featured on "CBS Mornings," "CBS News Sunday Morning," "CBS Evening News," "48 Hours" and she anchors CBS News 24/7's "Eye On America."

Since joining CBS News in 2004, Miller has reported on stories of national and international importance. Her reporting around social justice has been groundbreaking. From her coverage of the killings of George Floyd, Trayvon Martin and Michael Brown, the nationwide outrage of the Emanuel 9 Massacre in Charleston, and sexual assault allegations against prominent celebrities, Miller has been at the forefront of CBS News' reporting on the protest movement involving these issues.

She was the first CBS News correspondent on the ground at the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting and reported extensively on efforts to change the nation's gun laws, including the March for Our Lives protests. She has also reported abroad on the refugee crisis in the Middle East, the celebration and life of Nelson Mandela, and the Coronation of King Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla.

Miller's reporting has earned her several prestigious journalism awards including an Emmy for her series of reports on the National Guard's Youth Challenge Academy, an Edward R. Murrow for her coverage of a daycare center standoff in New Orleans, and she was part of the Alfred I. duPont–Columbia Award winning team for coverage of the Newtown, Connecticut school shooting. She won a Gracie Award for her 2019 report on the hidden world of sex trafficking in "48 Hours: Live to Tell: Trafficked," and again for her 2023 report on an NYPD detective who triumphed over domestic abuse and survived being shot 10 times in "48 Hours: Katrina Brownlee: The Good Cop." In 2023, Miller was honored at the ColorComm Circle Awards. She has also earned a Salute to Excellence Award from NABJ and was voted Woman of the Year by the National Sports Foundation. In 2014, TV Week named Miller as one of the "12 to watch in TV news."

Miller has interviewed global leaders, politicians, artists and celebrities, including Oprah Winfrey; BeyoncéTiffany Haddish; Angela Bassett; Trevor Noah; Stephen Colbert; Jon Batiste; John Goodman; Tony Bennett; Samara Joy; James Earl Jones; Lenny Kravitz; LL COOL J; Carlos Santana; Denzel Washington; Renée Fleming; Rapper The D.O.C. and violinist Yo-Yo Ma.

Her career in broadcast and print journalism includes work at the Los Angeles Times; the Star Tribune in Minneapolis; CBS affiliate WWL-TV in New Orleans; WIS-TV in Columbia, South Carolina; the Orange County News channel; and ABC News "Nightline" in Washington, D.C. Miller also taught journalism and mass communication at Dillard University in New Orleans.

In addition to her co-hosting and reporting duties, Miller is a board member for the School of American Ballet and Education Africa and has served on the March of Dimes National Communications Advisory Council. She is a member of the Greater New York Chapter of the Links, Inc., Jack & Jill of America and is a founding member of the Women's Leadership Initiative for the United Way of New Orleans. Previously, Miller served as vice president of the YWCA of Greater New Orleans and president of both the Black Journalists Association of Southern California and the New Orleans Association of Black Journalists. She is also a former member of the Board of Advisors at Hampton University's Scripps Howard School of Journalism.

Miller has participated in the Poynter Institute, was a Hitesman Lecturer at Louisiana State University's Manship School of Mass Communication, the Annual H. Naylor Fitzhugh Conference at the Harvard Business School and a guest speaker for the National Model UN Program. She holds Honorary Degrees from St. Francis University and St. Peter's University, and was the Commencement Speaker at Tennessee State University and was awarded Distinguished Alum from both of her Alma maters, Howard University and The University of New Orleans.

She is also the author of the New York Times best-seller "Belonging: A Daughter's Search for Identity Through Loss and Love," a memoir which details Miller's deeply personal journey of confronting her past and finding her voice.

She earned a bachelor's degree in journalism from Howard University and studied abroad in Kenya and Tanzania. Miller also holds a master's degree in urban studies from the University of New Orleans.

Miller is married with three children and resides in New Jersey.