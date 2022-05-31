Attorney with ties to 2016 Clinton campaign acquitted in first Durham special counsel trial

Washington – A District of Columbia jury has acquitted Michael Sussmann, a prominent Democratic lawyer, on one count of lying to investigators during a Sept. 19, 2016, meeting during which he conveyed now-debunked data that purportedly linked Trump Tower to Russia's Alfa Bank.

Michael Sussmann was accused by special counsel John Durham — a holdover from the Trump administration — of hiding his ties with a technology executive and Hillary Clinton's 2016 presidential campaign when he brought the allegations to then-FBI general counsel Jim Baker.

Durham was tasked with probing allegations of misconduct by those investigating former President Donald Trump's alleged ties with Russia. Sussmann was the first of Durham's handful of defendants to stand trial.