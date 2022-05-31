Watch CBS News
Politics

Attorney with ties to 2016 Clinton campaign acquitted in first Durham special counsel trial

By Robert Legare

/ CBS News

Washington – A District of Columbia jury has acquitted Michael Sussmann, a prominent Democratic lawyer, on one count of lying to investigators during a Sept. 19, 2016, meeting during which he conveyed now-debunked data that purportedly linked Trump Tower to Russia's Alfa Bank. 

Michael Sussmann was accused by special counsel John Durham — a holdover from the Trump administration — of hiding his ties with a technology executive and Hillary Clinton's 2016 presidential campaign when he brought the allegations to then-FBI general counsel Jim Baker.

Durham was tasked with probing allegations of misconduct by those investigating former President Donald Trump's alleged ties with Russia. Sussmann was the first of Durham's handful of defendants to stand trial. 

First published on May 31, 2022 / 12:13 PM

© 2022 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.