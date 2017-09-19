Michael Flynn's family starts legal defense fund for ongoing investigations

The family of President Trump's former national security adviser, Michael Flynn is seeking some relief from the ongoing investigations into Russian meddling in the 2016 election by forming a legal defense fund for the embattled retired general.

In a statement released by Joe Flynn and Barbara Redgate, Flynn's brother and sister, the family says that the "various investigations arising out of the 2016 presidential election have placed a tremendous financial burden" on the Flynn family, and that the attorneys' fees and other related costs "far exceed their ability to pay."

The family is now seeking the assistance of Flynn's "supporters, veterans and all people of goodwill" to contribute to the Mike Flynn Defense fund.

A website for the fund touts Flynn's 33-year long military career as well as his career in the private sector where they say he was "frequently requested commentator for numerous U.S. and international media outlets, as well as a highly sought-after speaker for his views on a variety of homeland security and international security related subjects."

The site even addresses Flynn's role in the Trump campaign and cabinet, saying the retired general "was considered a Vice Presidential candidate." It did not, however, delve into Flynn's reported relationship with the Russian government as well as the events surrounding his termination from the administration.

The site notes that Flynn, who was paid more than $67,000 by Russian companies before the election -- including a payment of about $33,000 from Russian government-run television station RT for appearing at a Moscow event in 2015 -- will only accept donations from U.S. citizens and permanent residents.

"Any donations that are identified as originating with foreign nationals will be declined or refunded," the site writes.

Flynn was ousted back in February for misleading Vice President Mike Pence about his contacts with Russian officials, and Mr. Trump reportedly asked former FBI Director James Comey to drop his investigation into Flynn.

CBS News' Andres Triay contributed to this report.