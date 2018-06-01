Michael Bloomberg pledges $70 million to help cities reduce greenhouse gas emissions

One year ago, President Trump announced the U.S. would exit the Paris climate agreement. Former New York City mayor and billionaire Michael Bloomberg is working to bypass Mr. Trump's opposition to the agreement, launching a new effort today to help the U.S. achieve the goals adopted by the Obama administration.

The centerpiece is a $70 million American Cities Climate Challenge, a program that will select 20 U.S. cities and help them speed up their efforts to reduce greenhouse gas emissions. The program aims to push the U.S. toward the Paris pledge to cut greenhouse gases by 26 percent from 2005 levels by 2025.

