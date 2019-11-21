Michael Bloomberg files paperwork for presidential run — but he's not in the race yet

Former New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg has filed paperwork to run for president of the United States — but his team says he's not in yet.

Bloomberg's team filed paperwork with the Federal Election Commission on Thursday that says he would seek the Democratic presidential nomination.

An aide familiar with his plans says says this "is another step towards running but not a final decision or announcement."

There was no immediate explanation as to why Bloomberg continues to take such small steps towards a potential campaign, although the lurching is consistent with his longstanding flirtation with a presidential bid.

Bloomberg has already filed to appear on the Democratic primary ballot in Alabama, Arkansas and Texas, three states that hold primaries on Super Tuesday, March 3. He is working to obtain signatures on the ballot in Tennessee, another Super Tuesday state. He is not planning to contest the New Hampshire or South Carolina primaries or the early caucuses in Iowa and Nevada.

Eleanor Watson contributed to this report.