Michael B. Jordan knocks on doors in Atlanta, encouraging people to vote in midterms

Actor Michael B. Jordan is making a final push to encourage people to vote in the November 6 midterm elections. The "Black Panther" star has been going door to door in Atlanta, urging black people in particular to turn out and vote.

Jordan posted a video on Instagram showing his trek around the city Wednesday. He's canvasing with the group Voting While Black, which produced the video.

"It's crunch time. Everybody's gotta get out and vote," Jordan said in the video. Some local residents were in shock when the star knocked on their door.

"Oh my God! Wakanda forever," one fan said when she saw Jordan on her porch.

"This midterm election, exercising your right to vote is important as ever," Jordan says in the video. "I know some of you think that your vote doesn't matter but you're actually some of the most important voters in the country."

"Your vote will help elect officials who can help make decisions on important issues like police brutality, criminal justice reform, and racial justice," the star said. "So please, join me in Color to Change PAC, and vote on November 6."

Rapper T.I. has also recently campaigned with Voting While Black, visiting a barbershop in Miami. Producer and director Ava DuVernay created a video for the group urging people to vote. These efforts are a project of Color Of Change PAC, which describes itself on its website as "a Political Action Committee focused on building independent Black political power, amplifying Black voices, electing candidates who share our values, and holding them accountable to our communities."

Jordan's Instagram post also included a number for people to text if they are interested in joining the movement.