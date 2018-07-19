CBSN
AP July 19, 2018, 11:24 AM

5.7 magnitude quake rattles Mexico; no damage reported

People wait outside their homes after an earthquake was felt in Mexico City, Mexico, July 19, 2018.

Reuters/Henry Romero

MEXICO CITY -- A 5.7 magnitude earthquake rattled southern and central Mexico on Thursday. There were no immediate reports of damage or injuries.

Workers at some Mexico City office towers temporarily evacuated their buildings, but quickly re-entered after the swaying stopped.

The U.S. Geological Survey said the quake occurred around 8:30 a.m. local time and was centered near the city of Huajuapan de Leon in southern Oaxaca state, about 140 miles southeast of the capital.

The federal civil defense agency said there were no immediate reports of incidents.

On Sept. 19, a magnitude 7.1 earthquake damaged or destroyed hundreds of buildings and killed 228 people in Mexico City and 141 others elsewhere.

© 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
  • Community Guidelines & FAQ

Featured in World

Popular