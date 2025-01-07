Watch CBS News
Meredith Vieira's husband Richard Cohen, who lived for five decades with multiple sclerosis, dies at 76

By Emily Mae Czachor

/ CBS News

Former "Today" anchor Meredith Vieira's husband, Richard Cohen, died on Christmas Eve, the show's current hosts said Tuesday. He was 76.

Cohen, an Emmy Award-winning journalist who built his career as a producer at both CBS News and CNN, had lived for more than 50 years prior to his death with multiple sclerosis, an autoimmune disease that affects the central nervous system. He and Vieira were married for 38 years and share three children.

"Today" co-anchors Hoda Kotb and Savannath Guthrie announced Cohen's death during an episode of the series that aired Tuesday morning. Kotb said Cohen was "surrounded by his family and love" when he died.

richard-cohen.jpg
Meredith Vieira and Richard Cohen attend the 8th Annual Exploring The Arts Gala benefit at Cipriani 42nd Street on Monday, Sept. 29, 2014, in New York. Photo by Scott Roth/Invision/AP
