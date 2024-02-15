Menopausal women who get migraines at higher risk for cardiovascular disease, study says

Menopausal women who get migraines could be at higher risk for cardiovascular disease Menopausal women who get migraines could be at higher risk for cardiovascular disease 01:05

BOSTON - A new study published in Menopause says women who suffer from both migraines and common menopausal symptoms could be at higher risk for cardiovascular disease.

Nearly 80% of menopausal women experience hot flashes and about 17% of women in their late reproductive years get migraines. But how does having both affect a woman's overall health?

Researchers followed nearly 2,000 women for 30 years and found that those who suffered from chronic migraines, hot flashes, and night sweats were 1.5 times more likely to develop heart disease and 1.7 times more likely to have a stroke compared to women without the combination of symptoms. They said the study results emphasize the importance of considering female-specific factors when assessing cardiovascular risk in women.

In addition to getting regular health check-ups, women should try to get more sleep, exercise regularly, and eat a healthy diet to mitigate the increased risk.