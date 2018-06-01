Melania Trump will not be traveling to Camp David with Trump

First lady Melania Trump will not be accompanying President Trump to Camp David, the White House confirmed Friday. The first lady has not appeared in public since since May 10, when she welcomed three American prisoners home from North Korea, prompting curiosity and concern.

Melania Trump attempted to dispel questions about her three-week-long absence from the public eye Wednesday with a tweet. "I see the media is working overtime speculating where I am & what I'm doing," she wrote. "Rest assured, I'm here at the @WhiteHouse w my family, feeling great, & working hard on behalf of children & the American people!"

Four days after the return of the American prisoners, the White House announced that the 48-year-old first lady had successfully undergone an "embolization" procedure to treat a benign kidney condition, and that there had been no complications. She spent five nights at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in nearby Bethesda, Maryland. Some doctors familiar with the procedure but not involved in her care said people treated with embolization typically are sent home the same day or the next.

First ladies are under no obligation to make their medical histories public, and the White House has said nothing more about Mrs. Trump's condition.

President Trump told Reuters Thursday that his wife is "in great shape" after her surgical procedure.

A week ago, the president tried to assure reporters that his wife was doing fine. Asked about the first lady's health before he boarded the presidential helicopter on the South Lawn, Trump pointed to the second floor of the White House and said: "She's doing great. Right there. She's doing great. She's looking at us, right there."

Despite Trump's assurances, reporters saw no sign of the first lady watching from above.

CBS News' Jacqueline Alemany contributed to this report.