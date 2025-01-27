First lady Melania Trump poses in black and white official White House portrait

The White House unveiled its official portrait of first lady Melania Trump on Monday.

Mrs. Trump is pictured in a suit, standing in front of a window with the Washington Monument in the rearview, and the photo is in black and white.

The first lady's X account posted the new portrait with a simple caption: "First Lady Melania Trump's Official White House Portrait." The portrait was taken by Régine Mahaux, a Belgian photographer who also photographed Mrs. Trump's 2017 portrait.

Unlike her 2025 portrait, the first lady's 2017 photo was in color and featured a close-up of her face. The new portrait shows Mrs. Trump standing over a desk with her fingers propped on the top.

First Lady Melania Trump’s Official White House Portrait pic.twitter.com/pMdooFZW53 — First Lady Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) January 27, 2025

The first ever portrait of the first lady, Martha Washington, was painted with oil on canvas, according to The White House Historical Association, which has a gallery of all the first lady portraits in U.S. history.

The Trump transition team released President Trump and Vice President JD Vance's official portraits, which were in color, on Jan. 17 before the inauguration. Trump and Vance each wore blue suits and blue ties, standing in front of an American flag.

Mrs. Trump recently went viral across the country and on social media for her hat on Inauguration Day, where her eyes were almost entirely obscured by the rim.