Melania Trump tells UN to "step up" to protect children

NEW YORK -- First lady Melania Trump is calling on world leaders to "step up" to improve the lives of children.

"Whether it is drug addiction, bullying, poverty, disease, trafficking, illiteracy, or hunger, it is the children who are hit first and hardest in any country," she said Wednesday, at a luncheon at the U.S. Mission to the United Nations in New York.

According to the White House, the audience includes spouses of world leaders, among others. Trump says that children are often "hit first and hardest in any country" when it comes to drug addiction, bullying, poverty, disease, trafficking illiteracy and hunger.

She'll tell world leaders, "No child should ever feel hungry, stalked, frightened, terrorized, bullied, isolated or afraid, with nowhere to turn. We need to step up, come together, and ensure that our children's future is bright."

The first lady has said she'll use her position to fight online cyber bullying during her husband's time in office, and she regularly visits young children during Mr. Trump's presidential stops overseas and across the country.

