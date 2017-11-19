CBS News November 19, 2017, 11:45 AM

Mel Tillis, country music legend, dead at 85

Musician Mel Tillis performs onstage during 2011 Stagecoach: California's Country Music Festival at the Empire Polo Club on April 30, 2011 in Indio, California.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Country music legend Mel Tillis died early Sunday morning in Ocala, Florida, Absolute Publicity said in a news release. He was 85.

"Tillis battled intestinal issues since early 2016 and never fully recovered," the public relations firm said. "The suspected cause of death is respiratory failure." 

Tillis -- born in Tampa on August 8, 1932 -- recorded over 60 albums during his career and wrote more than 1,000 songs.

His hits included "I Ain't Never," "Heart Healer" and "Coca-Cola Cowboy." 

Former President Obama awarded Tillis the National Medal of Arts in 2012.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

© 2017 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved.

Featured in Entertainment

Popular