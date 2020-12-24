Meghan Markle and Prince Harry share adorable Christmas card starring Archie and their dogs

Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, have released a family holiday card marking their first American Christmas, featuring the couple with their 19-month-old son Archie, as well as their two adorable dogs.

The card is an illustration based on a photo taken by the duchess's mom, Doria Ragland. It was released through the animal welfare organization Mayhew, which Meghan has been a patron of since the beginning of 2019.

The casual image shows off Archie's red hair, inherited from his dad, and the two family dogs, Pula and Guy. The entire family is sitting in a backyard shed decorated for the holiday season at their new home in California.

It's the first public image of Archie since his birthday in May.

"Wishing you a very Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year," the card says.

We’re thrilled to receive wonderful Christmas wishes from our Patron, The Duchess of Sussex, who also made a personal donation, helping dogs, cats and our community. 💜 From all of us at Mayhew, thank you and Merry Christmas. 🎄🐶🐱

Find out more! 👉 https://t.co/5o2RHLveRM pic.twitter.com/uBV19F6Odt — Mayhew 🐶🐱 (@themayhew) December 23, 2020

"The original photo of the family was taken at their home earlier this month by The Duchess's mother," a spokesperson for the couple told Entertainment Tonight. "The small Christmas tree, including the homemade ornaments and other decorations, were selected by Archie, and the tree will be replanted after the holidays."

Meghan said in a statement that her family has made a donation to Mayhew, which will go towards "vital work to help dogs, cats and communities" during the coronavirus pandemic.

"This year we, as a family, have made donations to several charities with you in mind," Meghan wrote. "From a local California organization that helps families transition out of homelessness, to two of our U.K. patronages: one that supports animal and community welfare, and the other, a memorial fund for a cherished friend that helps to educate children and fight poverty in Uganda, we have honored their work on behalf of all of us."

Last year, Meghan and Harry's card featured a video of newborn Archie crawling towards the camera, with his smiling parents sitting behind him. They spent the 2019 holiday season in Canada rather than at Sandringham Estate — the queen's rural retreat, as has long been customary for senior royals.

Just sharing the sweetest Christmas Card from our President and Vice-President, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex. Very Merry Christmas, everyone! pic.twitter.com/McOcHALoGl — The Queen's Commonwealth Trust (@queenscomtrust) December 23, 2019

Harry's father and stepmother, Prince Charles and Camilla, also released a holiday card last week. The sweet photo was taken in the garden at Birkhall, Scotland.

Prince William and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, have also released a heartwarming family photo from their 2020 Christmas card, also with their kids center stage. Prince George, 7, Princess Charlotte, 5, and Prince Louis, 2, are all seen lounging on their parents while smiling wide for the camera.