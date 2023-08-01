Watch CBS News
U.S.

Mega Millions jackpot for tonight's drawing increases to estimated $1.1 billion

By Alex Sundby

/ CBS News

Mega Millions jackpot hits $1 billion
Mega Millions jackpot hits $1 billion 00:14

The Mega Millions jackpot has increased to an estimated $1.1 billion, officials announced hours ahead of Tuesday night's drawing. The grand prize was initially estimated to be $1.05 billion after no one matched all six numbers in Friday night's drawing.

Whoever wins the jackpot has the option to collect it as an annuity or a one-time cash payment. The cash option for Tuesday night is now estimated to be $550.2 million.

The jackpot has been growing since it was last won in April, and 29 drawings have been held since with no one matching the five white balls and gold Mega Ball.

Tuesday's drawing is at 11 p.m. Eastern time. The odds of winning the jackpot are about 1 in 302.58 million.

Alex Sundby

Alex Sundby is a senior editor for CBSNews.com

First published on August 1, 2023 / 1:13 PM

© 2023 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.