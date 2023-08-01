Mega Millions jackpot for tonight's drawing increases to estimated $1.1 billion

The Mega Millions jackpot has increased to an estimated $1.1 billion, officials announced hours ahead of Tuesday night's drawing. The grand prize was initially estimated to be $1.05 billion after no one matched all six numbers in Friday night's drawing.

Whoever wins the jackpot has the option to collect it as an annuity or a one-time cash payment. The cash option for Tuesday night is now estimated to be $550.2 million.

The jackpot has been growing since it was last won in April, and 29 drawings have been held since with no one matching the five white balls and gold Mega Ball.

Tuesday's drawing is at 11 p.m. Eastern time. The odds of winning the jackpot are about 1 in 302.58 million.