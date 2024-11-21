McDonald's will serve up a McValue offering in 2025, a report says. Here's what it includes.

McDonald's is planning to offer consumers savings in the form of "McValue" deals in 2025, CNBC reports.

It's part of an effort to keep consumers chomping on burgers as some Americans lose their taste fast-food amid rising prices even at what are usually reliably cheap dining alternatives.

Operators are still voting on the offering, but it's likely to pass, CNBC reported, citing people familiar with the matter. McDonald's declined to comment.

According to the media outlet, the McValue menu will include McDonald's $5 meal deal, which the company launched in June. That offering includes either a McDouble burger of McChicken sandwich, four chicken McNuggets, a small order of fries and a small soft drink.

In addition, the new McValue platform will introduce a buy one, get one option for an extra $1, CNBC reported.

"We and our franchisees have heard customers loud and clear when it comes to keeping prices as affordable as possible," McDonald's said in a statement to CBS MoneyWatch. "From the popular $5 Meal Deal, to numerous local and in-App offers on the food they love – we went big on value this summer and fall, bringing fans even more ways to save when they visit McDonald's."

The statement added that McDonald's is "cooking up something even bigger" for 2025, but did not reveal details of the lineup.

McDonald's CEO Chris Kempczinski acknowledged on the company's third-quarter earnings call last month that the restaurant's "value leadership gap has shrunk" and that it has been focused on improving its value offerings. Company executives at the time pointed to plans to introduce the McValue platform in early 2025.