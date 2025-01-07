McDonald's new McValue menu is here. Here is what's on it.

McDonald's on Tuesday launched its new McValue platform aimed at luring budget-conscious consumers into its restaurants.

McDonald's CEO Chris Kempczinski last year acknowledged on the company's third-quarter earnings call that the company's "value leadership gap has shrunk" and that it has been focused on improving its savings offerings.

The new McValue menu, which is available at McDonald's locations nationwide, offers a variety of meal deals.

It includes McDonald's $5 meal deal, which the company launched in June. The offering comes with either a McDouble burger or McChicken sandwich, four chicken McNuggets, a small order of fries and a small soft drink.

A new "buy one, add one for $1" deal is also on the McValue menu. It applies to popular breakfast, lunch and dinner items like breakfast sandwiches, nuggets and burgers. When costumers buy one full-priced item from the McValue menu, they may add an additional item for just $1.

In addition, the new McValue platform will drop exclusive offers through its mobile app, and offer local food and drink deals. For example, on every Friday this year, customers get a medium fries order for free with a $1 purchase. New app users get a free McCrispy TM chicken sandwich, according to the company.

McDonald's has partnered with professional wrestler and actor John Cena to launch the new platform, calling him "the perfect McValue ambassador."

In a statement Tuesday, Cena called the new menu "an absolute game-changer."

Beyond fast food

McDonald's is launching other deals to celebrate the McValue menu's launch, totaling more than $3 million in promotions.

Customers can get one free month of YouTube TV, 20 minutes of free wi-fi on American Airlines flights, a free Tinder Gold Premium Access subscription, and more.

To unlock these perks, customers must digitally interact with McValue ads they encounter, according to the company.