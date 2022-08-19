McDonald's to test a chicken Big Mac in the U.S.

The Big Mac is losing the beef in favor of a chicken patty as a poultry version of the iconic burger debuts later this month in Florida after a successful trial in Britain, McDonald's confirms.

First reported by the Washington Post, Chicago-based McDonald's plans to test a chicken Big Mac for a limited time at Miami-area locations later this month.

"We're always looking to give our fans more ways to enjoy the classic menu items they know and love," the fast-food chain told CBS MoneyWatch on Friday in a statement.

McDonald's CEO Chris Kempczinski last month called chicken "a priority area" for the company on its second-quarter earnings call.

McDonald's has already tested its chicken Big Mac in the U.K., where it was available until March 15, according to the company's U.S. site. British consumers gave the product — two crispy tempura chicken patties, sauce, pickles, shredded lettuce and American cheese on a sesame seed bun — "rave reviews," the company said.

The Chicken Big Mac will get a test run later this month in Miami. McDonald's Corp.

McDonald's also hints that the new sandwich may eventually be available outside the Sunshine State.

"While not everything we test makes it on our U.S. menus, we'll use this time to gather feedback from both customers and restaurant crew as we consider opportunities to offer more delicious options in the future," McDonald's said in its email.