McConnell says DACA fix won't come up until next year

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said Tuesday that discussions about how to provide protections for immigrants who came to the U.S. illegally as children -- or whether to provide them at all -- won't come up this week.

Instead, any proposals on how to fix the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program, which the Trump administration in September announced he would end, will have to be a subject for 2018.

"We will not be doing DACA this week," McConnell told Fox News' Bret Baier Tuesday night.

McConnell said he and Democratic Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-New York, have discussed DACA. But he said that's a matter for 2018, pointing out that Mr. Trump gave Republicans until March to come up with a legislative fix.

"We have plenty of time to do it," McConnell said.

DACA, McConnell seemed to indicate, wouldn't be an issue for the Senate as they look to fund the government by the end of the week. McConnell said there will be no government shutdown. The House and Senate have until Friday to pass a solution, which will likely be a short-term spending bill. Some have suggested Democrats might require DACA to be a part of any funding deal, but Democrats are also leery to be seen as the party responsible for any such shutdown.

The Senate is poised to pass a final tax overhaul bill Tuesday night. That was supposed to be the final vote, after the House approved the legislation earlier in the day. But concerns over possible procedural violations are forcing the House to revote on the bill again Wednesday.