Dreamers face DACA renewal deadline So-called "Dreamers" eligible to go to school and work in the United States under the Obama-era Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program faced a deadline Thursday to submit renewal requests. President Trump announced he would end the program last month. DACA recipient Jaime Rangel of Georgia joins CBSN to discuss his meetings with members of Congress in Washington, as he and other young immigrants pushed for lawmakers to pass the Dream Act.