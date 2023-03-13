Watch CBS News

Mitch McConnell discharged from hospital

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell has been discharged from the hospital after suffering a concussion when he tripped and fell at a private dinner last week. McConnell will now undergo physical therapy at an inpatient rehab facility.
