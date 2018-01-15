McAuliffe pranks Northam with images of his face on pillows

Virginia's outgoing governor has pulled a prank on his successor.

The Washington Post reported Sunday that Democratic Gov. Ralph Northam found images of Terry McAuliffe on his bed pillows at the Governor's Mansion.

McAuliffe, also a Democrat, emblazoned the pillows with one of his favorite sayings: "Sleep when you're dead."

Northam and his wife, first lady Pam Northam, spent their first night in the mansion resting their heads on the 72nd's governor's grinning mug.

The Post reports that the newly inaugurated Governor was also treated to several photos of McAuliffe around the residence and an early morning wake up call.

"There are pictures of the governor all over the mansion that he left for me," Northam told the Post. "Also, at 3 o'clock this morning, an alarm clock went off, which I have yet to find. I texted him and thanked him, and he said there was more to come.

Such pranks are common in Virginia, the only state where the governorship changes hands every four years.

During the last changeover, Republican Bob McDonnell had left a huge stuffed bear in the private bathroom for a newly sworn-in McAuliffe. It was a real bear taken from the office of McDonnell's natural resources secretary Doug Domenech.

At a chilly ceremony in Richmond surrounded by his family and, further back, a number of former governors, Northam took the oath to become the Old Dominion's 73rd chief executive on Saturday.

Northam, a Democrat, veteran and pediatrician who was previously the state's lieutenant governor, beat Republican Ed Gillespie for the seat in November.