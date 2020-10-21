Watch live: Massachusetts governor gives update on COVID-19 and Salem safety precautions ahead of Halloween

Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker is giving an update Wednesday on COVID-19 and safety precautions in the city of Salem ahead of Halloween. Salem typically attracts half a million visitors during October, but due to the coronavirus pandemic, the city is asking visitors without plans to not visit.

Salem's mayor said last week: "This is not the year to come to Salem."

How to watch Charlie Baker's COVID-19 update in Salem

What: Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker gives update on COVID-19 and Salem safety precautions ahead of Halloween

Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker gives update on COVID-19 and Salem safety precautions ahead of Halloween Date: Wednesday, October 21, 2020

Wednesday, October 21, 2020 Time: 1:30 p.m. ET

1:30 p.m. ET Location: Salem, Massachusetts

Salem, Massachusetts

Parades, balls, and all large city events for Halloween were canceled back in August. Still, the city has seen plenty of visitors, CBS Boston reported.

"This year I would say anecdotally there is a younger crowd. They're folks in their 20s and 30s and there's just a sense of stir crazy, a little bit of wanderlust, there's not a lot of planning going on. They're clearly not getting the messages, all the advisories we're putting out, the things that are on websites indicating that this isn't the year to come," said Salem Mayor Kim Driscoll.

Baker is speaking in Salem a day after he spoke in Revere about the state's plan to distribute a COVID-19 vaccine once one or more become available.

Officials anticipate limited supply in the early phase and plan to prioritize some health care workers, people at increased risk of severe illness from COVID-19 – including people with underlying medical conditions and those older than 65 – and other essential workers, Baker said.