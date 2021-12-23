5 teens charged in carjacking of Representative Mary Gay Scanlon

Five teenagers have been charged in the armed carjacking of U.S. Representative Mary Gay Scanlon in Philadelphia, authorities said. Police recovered her vehicle in neighboring Delaware on Wednesday night.

Scanlon was walking to her vehicle in Philadelphia's FDR Park around 2:45 p.m. on Wednesday when two suspects approached her at gunpoint and demanded the keys to her car, her spokesperson said. Scanlon was unharmed, they said.

Delaware State Police located her blue 2017 Acura MDX in Delaware later Wednesday.

The FBI charged Josiah Brown, 19, with carjacking and the use of a firearm in the carjacking.

Police identified the juvenile suspects as a 14-year-old female and three male juveniles, aged 13, 15, and 16.

The 15-year-old male was charged with receiving stolen property, resisting arrest, and two counts of criminal mischief, officials said. The other three juveniles were charged with receiving stolen property.

Representative Mary Gay Scanlon on December 4, 2019. SAUL LOEB/POOL/AFP via Getty

Scanlon, a Democrat, is the vice-chair of the House Administration Committee and serves on the House Judiciary Committee and House Committee on Rules. She is 62 years old and has been in office since January 2019.

Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney tweeted that he was "appalled to learn of this violent crime that was perpetrated against my friend and Congresswoman Mary Gay Scanlon. My thoughts are with her during what I'm sure is a traumatic time."