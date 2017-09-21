AP September 21, 2017, 3:58 PM

Martha Stewart, others to attend Mika Brzezinski’s “Know Your Value” event

Television host Mika Brzezinski speaks onstage at the 5th Annual Elly Awards hosted by the Women's Forum of New York honoring Tina Brown & Emily Rafferty at The Plaza Hotel - 5th Avenue on June 22, 2015 in New York City. 

Michael Loccisano/Getty Images

NEW YORK — Many of the media's most powerful women will cheering on their friend, Mika Brzezinski, at her latest "Know Your Value" event.

Martha Stewart, Sarah Jessica Parker and Jane Pauley are among those expected Oct. 30 for an all-day conference at Manhattan's Grand Hyatt hotel.

"Know Your Value" is based on the best-selling book by the co-host of MSNBC's "Morning Joe."

The mission is to develop an "empowered community" for women in their personal and professional lives. Others who have appeared at "Know Your Value" gatherings include Sen. Kirstin Gillibrand of New York, Rachael Ray and Brooke Shields.

Brzezinski published her book in 2011 and started the "Know Your Value" movement three years later.

The Oct. 30 event is in partnership with NBCUniversal News Group.

